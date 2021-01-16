Charleston warming shelter to reopen in preparation of another cold night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says the city warming shelter will be open and CARTA will provide free transportation.
Due to the expected cold temperatures this evening, the city says the warming center will reopen at 8 p.m. Saturday and will remain open until 7 a.m. Sunday.
The city says guests must arrive to the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, at 265 Fishburne Street by 11 p.m. to be checked in.
The warming center will offer individuals who are homeless a place to spend the night during the inclement weather. The city says cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast will be provided.
This shelter will be able to house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing, the city says.
For the safety of the volunteers and guests, city officials say each individual will be checked for COVID symptoms and will have their temperature taken before entering. They say masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.
The city says CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter, but riders should inform drivers they would like to go to the warming shelter when boarding.
If boarding a route that services Mary Street, officials say riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.
From Mary Street, officials say Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun buses will transport riders to the shelter.
The last departure from Mary Street will occur at 9:20 p.m., officials say.
