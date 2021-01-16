Chilly weekend behind Friday’s cold front!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the area Friday ushering in cooler weather for this weekend. A quick moving disturbance may bring a few clouds Saturday afternoon, otherwise, expect a sunny weekend across the Lowcountry. It will be windy today making for a chilly afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold morning on Sunday. Inland areas will fall into the upper 20s while beaches bottom out in the low to mid 30s.