Deputies: Among armed robberies, suspects threw $20 bills, wished customers ‘Merry Christmas’ in S.C.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Among a series of armed robberies in Lancaster, South Carolina, deputies say suspects tossed $20 bills at customers and wished them “Merry Christmas” while fleeing the business.
Lancaster County deputies charged 21-year-old Reco Lamont Miller for his alleged role in three armed robberies at businesses from Dec. 14-23, 2020.
At 2:42 a. m. on Dec. 16, deputies of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from the Quik Trip on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land.
There was one clerk and one customer in the store who both reported that a male came in wearing a hoodie, gloves, and a mask and carrying a rifle. The clerk was away from the counter, as the robber stepped over the gate leading to the area behind the counter and took money from the registers before fleeing the store on foot headed toward the wood line behind the store. The rifle was not fired, and no one was injured, deputies say.
On Dec. 23 around 9:45 p. m., deputies say two black males went into the Dollar General on Flat Creek Road in Lancaster.
Two employees and three customers were in the store. Both robbers were wearing hoods over their heads, gloves, and masks. One had a long gun and demanded all the money. The other robber had a pistol and took money from the registers. As the two left the store on foot, deputies say one threw two $20 bills at the customers and wished them “Merry Christmas.” The robbers were last seen headed toward the wood line near Community Lane. Again, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
Deputies say a similar robbery happened involving one male at Subway on Highway 9 ByPass West in Lancaster on Dec. 14.
Members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force which includes sheriff’s office investigators and Lancaster Police Department detectives investigated all three robberies and developed Miller as a suspect.
Deputies say they got information about Miller staying at a room at a local motel in the city. A search warrant was obtained for the motel room shortly after the Dollar General robbery, and items were seized including a gun and ammunition, clothing and footwear consistent with items worn by the robbers during the robberies, and cash.
On Dec. 30 investigators went to the apartment where Miller was believed to live. Miller was found there and was arrested. A search warrant was obtained, and additional evidence believed to be associated with the robberies was seized.
Deputies say the second robber in the Dollar General incident has not been identified. He was wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie, black gloves, and a black mask. During this robbery, deputies say he carried the rifle.
Miller is charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was denied.
Anyone with information about the identity of the second robber is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office. Reports may be made anonymously.
“Miller’s arrest is the direct result of the efforts of the newly formed Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The city had a case and we had cases. It was obvious from the outset they were related. Because investigators from both agencies are now working together from the same location every day, we were able to quickly share information, identify Miller, and take him into custody.”
All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
