Food truck festival coming to Firefly Distillery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefly Distillery says they will be holding their first food truck festival to support local eateries.
The festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and organizers say it will be held at the new Firefly Distillery at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
Firefly co-founder Scott Newitt says, “Food trucks are a part of the experience here at the distillery and each of these trucks bring a new flavor to enjoy...It’s more important now than ever to support local so we’re excited to be hosting this festival in our four-acre field this year.”
The outdoor event will feature fifteen local food trucks from savory to sweet and Newitt says attendees can spread out with the picnic tables on Firefly’s Front Porch.
The event is free to attend and Newitt says there will be on-site music throughout the afternoon.
Newitt encourages people to bring chairs, pop-up tables, blankets or lawn games to enjoy the event on The Field.
Tours of the distillery will happen every 30 minutes and although all ages are welcome at the event, Newitt says the distillery Tasting Room is restricted to ages 21 and up.
Food trucks participating in the free Saturday event include:
- Bits-n-bytes
- La’ Son Anchor & Grill
- Lola Lumpia
- And Lobster
- Flight
- Jonny Poppers
- Tamashii
- Caribbean Creole
- Dashi
- James Brown Peanuts
- Rebel Taqueria
- Root Note
- Miracles Tasty Express
- Miss Katie’s Sweets
- Notes Curbside Coffee
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.