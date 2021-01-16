Red Cross to hold North Charleston blood drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross will be partnering with a North Charleston car dealership in an effort to get people to donate blood.
Crews Subaru of Charleston says they and the Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at their dealership from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The dealership is located at 8261 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and organizers say masks must be worn and all CDC safety guidelines will be in place.
Crews Subaru of Charleston Marketing & Events Coordinator Ken French says all blood donors will also receive a free COVID-19 anti-body test, a complimentary $35 gift certificate for auto service or parts and accessories at Crews Subaru and registration to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl.
Appointments are preferred, but French says walk-ins and anyone willing to give the gift of saving a life are always welcome.
