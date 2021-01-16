SC reports more than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, ‘systems issue’ resolved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a problem that affected the number of new cases reported has been corrected.
The agency reported 4,671 new confirmed and 121 probable COVID-19 cases, along with 64 confirmed and eight probable deaths.
That brings the totals for the state to 346,880 confirmed and 35,542 probable cases; and 5,577 confirmed and 531 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report included test results of 20,694 individual results with a 22.6% positive rate, up from 16.5% on Friday.
DHEC said an internal database experienced software problems that caused incomplete case reporting for several days. The issue only affected case counts and was corrected as of Saturday morning, the agency said in a release.
When correcting for the incomplete case counts, DHEC said Jan. 8 stands as the highest single-day record in new cases, with 6,824 positive confirmed cases. Since DHEC is now reporting case counts on a 48-hour delay, that total should have been reported last Sunday.
