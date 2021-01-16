Man suspected in S.C. armed robberies, carjacking arrested following two-county chase

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man suspected of two armed robberies was arrested Saturday after leading officers on a high-speed chase through two counties in South Carolina.
LaGeorge Raul Jackson, 30, was driving through Chester, along Highway 321, and turned onto Hardin Strait Road before losing control, crashing into a tree and flipping over.
He was immediately taken into custody.
Jackson, from Lexington County, is a suspect in armed robberies in Elgin and Aiken where the car he was driving in was used as the getaway vehicle. Jackson is also a suspect in a carjacking in Columbia.
Deputies say the chase began on S.C. 9 west and went into Union County, S.C. before going back to Chester County.
Deputies say he exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.
As the chase continued through the city of Chester, the vehicle traveled down S.C. Highway 97 and turned onto Hardin Strait Road. Jackson lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, hit a tree and flipped over on Hardin Strait Road.
He was treated by EMS and taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.
Jackson will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen car and a seatbelt violation.
No law enforcement officers were injured as a result of his event. Further details regarding the driver’s identity and charges will be released as soon as possible.
