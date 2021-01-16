Walker carries Northeastern over College of Charleston 67-62

Walker carries Northeastern over College of Charleston 67-62
Three College of Charleston players scored in double figures including a team-high 17 points from Brenden Tucker in a CAA contest that came down-to-the-wire and kept first-place Northeastern undefeated in conference play, 67-62, on Saturday at TD Arena. (Source: College of Charleston Basketball)
By Associated Press | January 16, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 5:34 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Tyson Walker had 20 points, including the clinching free throws with 10.1 seconds left, as Northeastern edged past College of Charleston 67-62 on Saturday.

After Walker’s free throws, he intercepted a pass to secure the game.

Jason Strong had 13 points for Northeastern (6-5, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Shaquille Walters added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Doherty had a career-high 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brenden Tucker had 17 points for the Cougars (5-7, 3-2). Zep Jasper added 14 points. DeAngelo Epps had 11 points.