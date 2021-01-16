Water Mission responding to 6.2 earthquake in Indonesia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is heading out to Indonesia to help in the wake of a 6.2 earthquake that devastated one of the country’s islands on Friday.
Crews with Water Mission are deploying to the Sulawesi island after the quake toppled buildings and killed more than 40 people.
According to Water Mission, early reports detail structural damage to buildings and homes, leaving approximately 15,000 people displaced in temporary shelters around the island.
“Water Mission has been providing safe water to communities in Indonesia since responding to the devastating Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004,” Water Mission officials said. “Water Mission’s Indonesia team has been among the first responders to disasters in Indonesia and other countries around the world.”
“Safe water access is critical in the first few days after a natural disaster to avoid the spread of illness,” said Water Mission CEO and President, George C. Greene IV, PE. “Our global staff are well versed in disaster response. Water Mission’s established presence in Sulawesi will allow us to reach people in need as quickly as possible with safe water.”
