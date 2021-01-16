A few spots will be in the 20s Sunday morning!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold morning on Sunday, make sure to keep the jacket handy! Inland areas will fall into the upper 20s while beaches bottom out in the low to mid 30s. High pressure will build back in across the Lowcountry next week, leading to plenty of sunshine and a gradual warm up with highs in the 60s by the middle of the week.
TONIGHT: Very cold. Low 31
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool High 53. Low 38.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 55. Low 34.
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 58. Low 41.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High 63. Low 45.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High 66. Low 51.
