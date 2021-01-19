Rain chances increase for the end of the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will be near the Lowcountry today. This front will bring more clouds into the area and mild temps ahead of it in the 60′s. We will carry a slight chance of showers later this afternoon and evening but a much better chance of rain returns Friday. Wet weather on Friday with temperatures in the upper 50′s to near 60 will be the weather story but this system should move away by early Saturday leaving us with a nice weekend with plenty of sunshine. There’s a slight chance of a few morning raindrops Saturday then will quickly dry out and highs for the weekend will stay in the upper 50′s. Temperatures rise well above average next week with highs soaring into the 70s Monday and Tuesday. With the warmth will come the chance of showers.