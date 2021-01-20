Charleston police identify murder, carjacking suspect shot in officer-involved shooting

“It’s not okay to have a gun pointed at your head and have your car stolen,” Reynolds said. ”It’s not okay to go to the grocery store in the parking lot and be pistol whip and have your car stolen. It’s not okay just because you get in a domestic argument to have your somebody killed because you don’t like that person. It’s not okay. And the day that I accept that even remotely as being okay I have no business wearing this uniform. I’m tired of it.”