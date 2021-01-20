The Citadel’s Eubanks Named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year; Bulldogs Picked Fourth

Haas is being honored after starting every game since the start of the 2018 season. He has anchored a line that has ranked in the Top 10 in the FCS in rushing over the last few years. The Bulldogs have rushed for at least 275 yards 14 times since the start of the 2018 season, including rushing for 275 yards against Alabama in 2018 and 320 yards in a victory over Georgia Tech in 2019.