Coastal Baseball to Play a Full Schedule in 2021

After a midweek tilt on the road at No. 17 Wake Forest on Feb. 23, the Chanticleers will host the CCU Baseball Tournament on Feb. 26-28 in Conway, S.C. The four-team tournament includes No. 14 West Virginia, Kennesaw State, and Bryant along with the Chanticleers. Coastal will host Bryant on Friday, Feb. 26, take on West Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 27, and wrap up the tournament versus Kennesaw State on Sunday, Feb. 28.