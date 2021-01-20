CofC has next 4 games postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston became the latest team in the Lowcountry to have their season affected by the pandemic as the Colonial Athletic Association announced on Wednesday morning that the Cougars next four games have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the CofC program.
Earl Grant’s team was scheduled to go on the road this weekend to William & Mary and again next weekend to James Madison for 2 games each. All of those games are now being rescheduled.
A spokesperson for the school says the team is not going on pause. Players who are not quarantining due to the 1 positive test and contact tracing are still allowed to practice. However, the team doesn’t have enough players to go through with the games.
The Cougars had been the only of the three teams in the Lowcountry to not have had games postponed due to the pandemic before now. Both The Citadel and Charleston Southern have been paused at separate times this season.
CofC’s next scheduled game now is set to be on February 6th at home against Towson.
