Deputies arrest 2 in College Park after meth, heroin found during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after deputies found meth and heroin during a traffic stop in the College Park area.
Deputies arrested Kian Cornelius Cowans and Sabrina Ann Osburn. Cowans was charged with possession of meth while Osburn was charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
The duo’s arrest stems from a deputy on patrol observing a car which failed to maintain its lane. The vehicle was also being driving with defective equipment, the sheriff’s office said.
When the deputy pulled over the car, he spoke to the driver identified as Cowans who investigators say admitted that he was in possession of meth and a pipe. Osburn, who was the passenger in the car, had an active warrant through the state’s probation and parole department.
According to authorities, while Osburn was being arrested for her warrant, she told deputies that she was in possession of heroin in her bra and meth in her purse. Deputies recovered the drugs and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office reported that during the search they found that Cowans was sitting on meth and attempting to conceal it from deputies during the traffic stop.
A report states deputies seized 12 grams of meth and 3.6 grams of heroin from the traffic stop.
BCSO officials said both of the suspects have extensive criminal histories with Cowans being arrested four times in Berkeley County and Osburn being arrested eight times in the county.
Investigators said Cowans previously faced charges including failure to stop for blue lights, disregarding a stop sign and possession of meth. According to deputies, Osburn has faced charges of false information to police, driving under suspension, shoplifting, traffic offenses, burglary and public disorderly conduct.
