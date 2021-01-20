Deputies: Men in separate vehicles attempt to pick up dirt bike driver in woods after chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 23-year-old man who is accused of leading deputies on a chase on a dirt bike then attempting to get three of his friends in separate vehicles to pick him up following a standoff in the woods.
Authorities arrested Cameron Rykell Byas of Charleston on Wednesday and charged him with failure to stop for blue light and reckless driving.
His charges stem from an incident on Dec. 8, 2020 when a deputy in the area of Baptist Hill Road and Toogoodoo Road in the Meggett area saw a dirt bike speeding without any lights.
The deputy reported that seconds after he activated his emergency lights the dirt bike driver sped up and a chase ensued during which authorities say the driver would occasionally slow down then speed back up to speeds around 90 mph.
During the chase, the responding deputy said the suspect did a “wheelie” while driving left of center and disregarded a stop sign. Once the suspect reached the end of White Point Road, authorities say he drove onto private hunting grounds where cruisers were unable to follow.
While patrolling the area, deputies spotted a Toyota Camry approaching the dead of White Point Road and attempted to turn around and leave after seeing police cruisers in the area.
Authorities identified the Camry driver as an acquaintance of the suspect and told deputies that he was trying to come pick up his friend and claimed that he took the “wrong road.” The driver admitted that he was there to pick up Byas, investigators said, and did not tell him what had happened only that he needed to be picked up.
Deputies then asked the friend to call Byas to help him find his way out of the woods. When deputies spoke to him on the phone, Byas asked if he would get a ticket, and said he would be coming out to meet deputies.
However, after 20 minutes, the sheriff’s office said there were no signs of Byas, and attempts to call him resulted in getting his voicemail.
As deputies were leaving, they saw a Chevy Silverado in a nearby church’s parking lot that was leaving as deputies were passing. The vehicle was then seen driving towards the area of White Point Road. The driver admitted to deputies that he was there to help pick up Byas’ dirt bike.
During this time, deputies saw a GMC Yukon in the area of White Point Road.
That driver also admitted that he was in the area to pick up Byas but he was not sure where he was.
