Dr. Jerry Brown returning to Berkeley as head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dr. Jerry Brown won 3 state championships and 175 games during his time as Berkeley head coach from 1993-2010. Both sides are hoping he can produce that kind of success again.
Brown was named the new head football coach at Berkeley on Wednesday returning to the school that he helped put on the football map in South Carolina.
“This community is my home” Brown said in a statement. “I am looking forward to returning to the sidelines and leading Stag football.”
Since leaving Berkeley after the 2010 season Brown has served as a head coach at Batesburg-Leesville and Wade Hampton.
Brown replaces his former assistant Randy Robinson who resigned back in December after 4 seasons with the Stags.
“We are very fortunate to have Coach Brown return to Berkeley High where he set the standard of excellence that fans associate with our program.” Berkeley principal Steven Steele said in a statement. “Our players are eager to begin work with him to prepare for the season”
Brown was inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018 and in 2020 Berkeley honored him by naming the players entrance to the stadium after him.
Over his total 33 year coaching career, Brown has won 5 state titles and 291 games.
