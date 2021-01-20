Fetter Health Care Network to host more mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network is working to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine by hosting mobile vaccinations clinics across the Lowcountry.
The organization hosted its first clinic at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in North Charleston Wednesday morning for people who are 70 and older and for healthcare workers to get vaccinated.
No appointments are needed, and 500 vaccinations were given on a first come first serve basis.
Fetter Health Care CEO Aretha Powers says they are going into the community and neighborhoods to serve people who might not otherwise have access to the vaccine.
“We recognize that they are not iPhone and Android savvy, they do not know how to use the internet,” Powers said. “We’re definitely realizing that a lot more today. It was important for us to break all barriers to make sure they could be vaccinated.”
Powers says on Fridays Fetter Health Care Network will announce where their mobile vaccinations sites will be located for the upcoming week.
People will be able to get their second dose from the same locations where they got their first.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call Fetter at 843-722-4112 or visit their website.
“It’s in my core it’s in my purpose to give back to the community,” Powers said. “We’ve heard a lot about people not trusting the health care system, so I think it’s important for a health care organization that’s predominately African American to get out and serve.”
People must show proof of age with an I.D. to get vaccinated and healthcare workers must bring their medical I.D. Fetter leaders say they are following DHEC vaccination guidelines.
“If you’ve not been served just keeping checking out website or give us a telephone call,” Powers said. “We’ll find a way at a site close to you for you to get your vaccine.”
