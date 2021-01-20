Deputies: Man arrested after woman stabbed multiple times at SC Waffle House

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man for stabbing a woman multiple times at a Knightsville Waffle House.
The DCSO says they have arrested Marcus Tyrone Myles, 20, of Summerville for attempted murder.
Deputies say they first responded to a call at around 4 a.m. about a stabbing at Waffle House in the 900 block of Orangeburg Road.
Dorchester County EMS, with assistance from Summerville Police and Fire, were dispatched to the scene as well.
When units arrived, deputies say they located the female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported her to Trident Medical Center.
DCSO Lt. Rick Carson says deputies also located the suspect nearby still holding knives in both hands.
Myles was given multiple commands to drop the knives and Carson says he eventually did and was immediately taken into custody.
Jail records show Myles has been lodged in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The DCSO says their Criminal Investigation Division is in charge of the ongoing investigation.
