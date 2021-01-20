Ladson man accused of soliciting child for sex

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 66-year-old Ladson man faces a charge of soliciting a minor.
Alan Craig Brown is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.
Investigators allege Brown solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested him on Tuesday, according to attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle.
If convicted on the charge, which is a felony, Brown faces up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators with the Charleston County and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices assisted with the investigation, Kittle said.
