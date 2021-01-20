Law enforcement across Lowcountry keeping eyes on inauguration protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the Lowcountry are keeping an eye on things in case of any inauguration-related protests.
Charleston Police say although there are no known threats on Inauguration Day at this time, but they’re asking anyone that sees suspicious activity or violence to call 911.
While everyone has the right to practice freedom of speech, police say violence will not be tolerated in the city.
Dorchester County courts have also said they are taking precautions and closing both the courthouse and judicial center for Inauguration Day.
Dorchester officials say residents can still drop off in-family and magistrate court filings in a drop box near the Judicial Center on Deming Way. They say court staff will still be available over the phone and email.
