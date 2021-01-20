Report: 16-year-old victim in Loris area shooting hit after suspect fired from vehicle

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Shots fired at a vehicle early last Friday in the Loris area resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl, according to investigators.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states two other people in the vehicle told investigators they were leaving Cedar Branch Road and turned right onto Hemingway Road when they noticed “an unknown vehicle following extremely close behind them.”
The two said the car pulled out beside them as if they were passing and then someone started shooting at the vehicle they were riding in, striking it several times, police said.
According to authorities, 16-year-old Katrina Jackson died as a result of the shooting. The report states the other two people were not injured.
Police found spent shell casings and glass on Hemingway Road and stretched about a quarter mile, the report stated.
A suspect has not been identified at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.