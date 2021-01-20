SC reports more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases

SC reports more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,567 new and 93 probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 20, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 3:28 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,567 new and 93 probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

DHEC also reported 56 new confirmed deaths and 13 new probable deaths.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

That brings the state’s total to 362,451 confirmed cases, 37,392 probable cases; 5,729 confirmed deaths and 599 probable deaths.

Wednesday’s report included the results of 14,331 tests with a 24.9% positive rate.

Nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, according to the agency’s latest data.



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.