SC reports more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,567 new and 93 probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
DHEC also reported 56 new confirmed deaths and 13 new probable deaths.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
That brings the state’s total to 362,451 confirmed cases, 37,392 probable cases; 5,729 confirmed deaths and 599 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report included the results of 14,331 tests with a 24.9% positive rate.
Nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, according to the agency’s latest data.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.