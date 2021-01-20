For some, the wait for unemployment claim approval has lasted for months

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Relief is not coming fast enough for those still waiting on their unemployment claims to be filled.
Despite a dramatic reduction in initial unemployment claims in recent months, there are still South Carolinians who have filed their claim and see that their status still remains on “pending” without options.
Malikah Small lives in Dorchester County. She is a mother of three young children, two with compromised immune systems. When the pandemic struck, she was working as an executive assistant for a small Charleston-based company making $55,000 a year.
“It really has put things into perspective. Everything could be, can be and was snatched away overnight,” Small said. “Everything is going downhill and I can’t see the end of the tunnel.”
In order to take care of her children, Small started to work from home. That model was unsustainable and eventually the company had to let her go.
“I can’t work from home with a toddler. I can’t leave the house to work,” Small said. “I was paying $1,000 a month for childcare so I could go to work.”
She says especially with virtual school, there is no way she could help her kids with school and make enough money to pay all the bills.
She filed for unemployment in July. Her application still says “pending.”
“When I go in to look at my portal, my portal says pending and when I speak to an agent, they tell me the same thing. Everything looks good in the sense that it’s pending, and I just have to wait,” Small said.
Small is not the only one to face the issue. She says when they call the Department of Employment and Workforce, they are told they need to be patient. Small says she just wants answers.
“Please help. What do I need to do? Is there anything I can do to get this thing going,” Small said. “What can I do because I am out of options and I have nothing and no one else to help.”
SCDEW has not yet responded to questions about what claimants should do and how long they should expect to wait for an answer on a “pending” claim.
