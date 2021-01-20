Stingrays postpone weekend series in Wheeling

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ECHL announced on Wednesday morning that the Stingrays set of games for this weekend that was set to be played in Wheeling, West Virginia was being postponed. The league said the move was being made per league safety protocols.
The Rays and the Nailers were scheduled to play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“After speaking with Wheeling and the ECHL, we agreed that it made the most sense to postpone this weekend’s games due to COVID-19 related issues,” Stingrays President Rob Concannon said in a statement. “Our players’ safety is everyone’s top priority.”
The ECHL says they’re working with both teams to reschedule the games for a later date.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.