VACCINE Q&A: How can I sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the volume of calls about the COVID-19 vaccine has “overwhelmed” the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The number of inquiries increased since health officials opened up eligibility to South Carolinians who are 70 or older.
DHEC is working to add additional operators to help answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the meantime, how can people eligible to receive it actually schedule an appointment?
Here are a few options:
- DHEC: Click here for information on finding a vaccine from DHEC. You can also call 855-472-3432, but DHEC officials warn that number is overwhelmed and it could take a few days of trying to get through.
- MUSC: Click here to book an appointment.
- ROPER ST. FRANCIS HEALTH: Call 843-727-DOCS. If your primary care physician is affiliated with Roper, they should be able to help you get an appointment.
- PUBLIX: As of Wednesday, all appointments are taken in South Carolina locations.
- HARRIS TEETER: Harris Teeter locations will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible patients. Click here to find an appointment in your area.
- KROGER: Kroger locations are also giving COVID-19 vaccinations across its locations. Click here to find an appointment at a Kroger near you.
The vaccine is available to people in South Carolina who are 70 or older as well as everyone in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine plan.
According to DHEC, Phase 1A of the state’s inoculation plan includes vaccinating:
- Frontline healthcare workers
- First responders who provide emergency medical response
- Medical staff in correctional facilities, dialysis and infusion centers, and outpatient settings frequently treating COVID-19 patients
- Home health and hospice workers
- Autopsy staff and coroners
- Other healthcare professionals at high risk of frequent exposure to COVID-19
Check back for updates to this list.
