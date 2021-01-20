Vice President Harris’ inauguration day coat designed by SCAD graduate

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTOC) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration wardrobe had design ties to Savannah.
Harris’ striking purple coat was designed by a Savannah College of Art and Design graduate.
Christopher John Rogers is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and graduated from SCAD in 2016.
“This morning, Vice President Kamala Harris—the embodiment of historical firsts—strode proudly onto the world stage as a modern superwoman,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “Her regal Inauguration Day ensemble was created by SCAD alumnus and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winner Christopher John Rogers, who has dressed Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and Michelle Obama. Congratulations, Vice President Harris! Bravo, Christopher!”
According to SCAD, Rogers launched the CJR brand with his SCAD senior thesis collection and a close cohort of friends from the Class of 2016. Following graduation, the collection received major press after Cardi B wore the Eddie fox, mink, and ostrich intarsia fur coat to the BET Hip Hop Awards.
Since then, the brand has received placements in Vogue, Elle, and WWD, and has been worn by prominent celebrities and public figures, including Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Tessa Thompson, Lizzo and now Vice President Kamala Harris.
