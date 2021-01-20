‘You’ve blessed our memories’: Family, fellow officers celebrate Horry County LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore’s life

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A memorial service took place Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore.
Gore, 57, was killed last week after being struck by a vehicle while cleaning up trash on Highway 22.
Prior to the memorial service, Gore’s body was escorted from Latimer’s Funeral Home in Conway and headed toward the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. At one point, the procession stopped at the TicketReturn.com stadium where the casket was transferred to a caisson and taken to the convention center, where the HCPD Honor Guard served as pallbearers and took the casket to the Exhibit Hall, where the memorial service was held.
As people walked into the service on Wednesday morning, many shared their memories of Gore and how they will remember him.
One man said he grew up with him and went to school with him as a child.
“I’ve known him 40 years,” Kirk Cotton said.
Cotton said the news of Gore’s passing hit him hard.
“He was like a brother to me,” Cotton said.
A motorcycle group from the Grand Strand also attended the service.
Its leader Mack Vereen said he’ll always remember Gore’s exceptional cooking skills.
“I think everybody loved his hush puppies,” Vereen said. “We carried some hush puppies down to Tennessee with us on a trip that he made for us. But he loved cooking. Especially seafood.”
Inside the convention center, the funeral wasn’t so much a sad occasion as it was a celebration of life.
“When you saw Fox. You got a little light in your eye. He put a smile on your face,” Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said.
“You’ve given the lasting gift of a beautiful life,” Bebe Sanders, Gore’s sister, said. “You’ve blessed our memories forever.”
Gore’s funeral service was a mix of raw emotion from family and friends, as well as his brothers in blue.
During the service, Lt. Justin Wyatt, Gore’s supervisor, recalled how he could “brighten any room at any time.”
Gore’s brothers, sister and best friend also shared a lot of stories about Gore before he wore the badge, which included his love for food and cooking, his playful nature, and his passion to serve his community.
“I know you made friends there already because that’s who you are,” Sanders said.
The Horry County Police Department did their honorary “last call” for Gore during the service.
“Sir it was a privilege and an honor to serve alongside of you. You have brought light and joy to all those who knew you. You will not be forgotten,” the dispatcher said during the last call.
Gore leaves behind a 12-year-old son, Lunden Fox Gore. The chief of police told Lunden during the ceremony, if he needs anything, the Horry County Police Department will always be there for him.
