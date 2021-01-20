Wilmington police: Stabbing victim knocks on door, asks homeowner to call 911

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, officers responded to the 800 block of Colonial Drive around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing victim who knocked on the caller’s door and asked them to dial 911.
The 28-year-old man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and is currently in stable condition, police officials stated. He is expected to make a full recovery.
On Thursday, WPD officials said that the victim has refused to cooperate with police “because the incident was drug-related.”
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3620 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
