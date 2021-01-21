Charleston considering Folly Road pedestrian path, bike lane improvements

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston leaders are reviewing plans for a new sidewalk construction and bike lane improvement project proposed to bring better accessibility to pedestrians along Folly Road on James Island.
The Charleston County Transportation Division is planning to create a continuous pedestrian network along Folly Road from the Ellis Creek Bridge to Wilton Street, which is across from Walmart.
Plans include connecting the existing Ellis Creek Bridge sidewalk to Wilton Street.
Plans show that this will include pedestrian ramps in some areas as well as updated bus stop shelters, and traffic signal poles in some areas along the way.
During this project, Folly Road will also be microsurfaced. This is not the same as repaving the road, but it includes repairing small cracks in the road and giving the surface a new coat.
If plans are approved, Folly Road will become the first in the Tri-County area to facilitate a “NACTO Compliant Green Bike Lane.”
This could include increased markings on the road for more buffer space between driving lanes and bike lanes as well as colored bike lanes to make them more definitive.
The project description in the Charleston County Transportation Division document states this is an effort to increase bicyclist safety and awareness.
The timetable for this project is unclear because it’s still under the technical review process. The City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee is reviewing specifics for the multi-use path, the size of it and the proposed street crossings on Thursday.
Once the project starts, hourly lane closure restrictions are expected between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.