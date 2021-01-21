DD2 school board looks at changes to instructional model in workshop

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 is looking at ways to bring students safely back for in-person learning as soon as possible.
On Wednesday, the school board met for a workshop to gather data about COVID-19 cases in the school district, vaccine updates, and strategies for bringing students back into classrooms.
Since the pandemic began the school district has based their learning models around the disease activity level in the district. Officials say they are looking to modify their instructional model because it doesn’t seem like there will be a “low risk” factor any time soon.
“We’ve got to find a happy medium where both of those can work. We can manage both the safety of our teachers, so they’re not afraid to come to school and teach, so that our kids get the education,” DD2 School Board Chair Gail Hughes said.
Board members heard from MUSC’s Back2Business team, which aims to find the best ways to reopen schools.
District officials say they will be working with the team and will meet with staff to walk through some of the district’s schools to figure out what the best option will be for students entering second semester.
While schools are already taking many precautions suggested by the Back2Business team, board members say they have concerns about their ability to social distance.
“The problem we run into, at the middle and high school level especially, is that we are not able to put those risk mitigation factors in place,” board member Justin Farnsworth said.
District officials will make recommendations that they will bring forth to the school board at their next meeting Monday.
