‘Every dose of these vaccines should be used’: DHEC issues new guidance to speed up vaccination process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has released new guidance to accelerate the process of getting people vaccinated in South Carolina.
For the past week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has said more needs to be done to speed up the vaccination process and is calling on hospitals to use all of their doses before receiving their next shipments.
During a media briefing on Wednesday, interim Public Health Director Brannon Traxler said updated guidance was sent to vaccine providers on methods to help vaccinate as many people as possible.
Traxler said the guidance “will help ensure providers are putting every last drop of vaccine that comes into South Carolina into the arms of these Phase 1a individuals.”
Traxler said that no doses should be held back for second doses and that every vial that a facility receives to be actively used.
She added that she wants providers to be careful in their order requests and to ensure they have the capacity to hold the requested vaccines.
“We want providers to only order the number of doses that they have the capacity to administer the following week. Overordering can lead to vials sitting on shelves and that’s the last thing we want. We want every vial, every dose in every vial that comes into our state to be administered as quickly as possible,” Traxler said.
She reminded providers that while each Pfizer vial provides up to five doses, some of those vials can actually provide up to six or seven doses. The Moderna vials hold up to 10 doses but can provide 11 doses in some.
“Every dose of these vaccines should be used properly to vaccinate South Carolinians,” Traxler said.
The updated guidance also asks providers to not hold large-scale vaccination events that exceed the provider’s allocation without first consulting DHEC to ensure that sufficient doses would be available for the event.
Traxler added that clinics should be by appointment only.
“This avoids long lines and crowds, which could contribute to disease spread, and helps manage our residents’ expectations. There isn’t enough vaccine available to accommodate unscheduled walk-ins everywhere,” Traxler said. “We’ve already seen this create confusion and frustration.”
Vaccine providers are also advised to order their first doses and second doses separately so that they have enough to complete the second dose for people.
Our news team reached out to hospitals in our area for their response to DHEC’s new guidance.
Conway Medical Center provided WMBF News this statement:
“CMC continues to follow all DHEC guidance as it is updated. We have been vaccinating the expanded Phase 1A to include 70+ South Carolinians since last Wednesday. We will continue to give out doses as we receive them. We had a positive meeting with the governor yesterday and will continue to book appointments as the doses are shipped to us. We have received over 20,000 requests for appointments since last week and are committed to provide vaccines as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible. If we do receive a larger allocation, we are prepared to expand our distribution as necessary to meet that and give out the doses to our vulnerable populations.”
At Tidelands Health, Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said the new DHEC guidance has been helpful and their staff is implementing the guidance.
Resetar said so far this week, the hospital has vaccinated over 1,200 people in the 70 and up group, and it’s thanks to DHEC’s new guidance, they’re able to vaccinate even more.
“We have 35,000 70-year-olds [and up] signed up on our website to get a vaccine,” Resetar said. “We’re thrilled to be moving in that direction. The guidance we received absolutely helps. The second doses we may be holding right now for our Phase 1a workers that have already had their vaccine and are coming up in the next couple of weeks for their second dose. DHEC has given guidance to not hold that dose for them. To go ahead to give them to the 70 [and up] now that they’re available. We’ll send you the second dose at a later date for the Phase 1a workers. So we have now redirected second doses. In the last couple of days, we’ve already [vaccinated] over 1,200 [people aged] 70 [and up].”
Resetar said at the end of the day, hospitals need more vaccines in order to vaccinate more people.
“Tidelands Health hasn’t had any issues in terms of the timeliness of getting a vaccine to the population of people that is eligible,” Resetar said. “We have plenty of resources of doing it. What we don’t have is enough vaccines to take it forward. So the vaccination rate among that 70 [and up] population, there’s only so many that are going to be vaccinated for months. It’s going to be months before this is finished. If we have it, we’re going to vaccinate people.”
In the meantime, Resetar is encouraging people to continue practicing the safety precautions such as wearing a face mask and keeping the six feet of distance from one another, as the roll-out phases continue into the months ahead.
At this point, South Carolina continues to receive 63,000 doses of the vaccine from the federal government, and leaders expect that to be the case at least through January.
