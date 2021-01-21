FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Morning commute crawls on I-26E after multiple crashes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three crashes in the eastbound lanes of I-26 caused delays for drivers headed to Charleston from the Summerville area Thursday morning.
A crash at mile marker 211 near Aviation Avenue blocked two left lanes. That crash was reported at 6:57 a.m. As of shortly after 730 a.m., those lanes have reopened.
But the traffic backup caused by that crash and two others will take time to clear. The drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was estimated to be about 75 minutes as of 7:58 a.m.
A second crash, reported at 6:58 a.m., happened near mile marker 207.
Minutes later, a third crash, reported at 7:07 a.m., happened in between those two, at mile marker 209.
No injuries are reported in any of those incidents, according to the Department of Public Safety.
