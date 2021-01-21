Florence recycling plant to close, impacting hundreds of jobs

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence recycling plant will be closing in March, affecting about 360 jobs, officials said.
“As part of our ongoing focus to provide best-in-class service to customers, and strengthen core competencies within our operations, Clarios will be streamlining its U.S. network ceasing production at the Florence Recycling Center March 22, 2021,” Clarios communications manager Aimee Iverson said in an email.
Iverson added the facility will maintain emissions controls and legal and regulatory obligations “through closure in January 2023.”
Opportunities will be offered to impacted employees at the company’s South Carolina facilities and other locations, according to Iverson.
She added the company will support employees through severance and outplacement services.
“The decision to permanently close a plant is not one we made lightly, but we are confident that it is necessary to strengthen our position as a global leader in advanced battery technologies,” Iverson said.
