Fort Stewart soldier arrested on terrorism charges to appear in federal court
Cole Bridges being transported to Federal Court Thursay morning in Liberty County. (Source: Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff | January 21, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 8:25 AM

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Fort Stewart soldier arrested on terrorism charges is expected in court Thursday.

Around 7 a.m., Cole Bridges was transferred from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to appear in federal court later Thursday.

Prosecutors say Bridges spoke online about plots to blow up New York City’s 9/11 Memorial, as well as plans to attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East. They say Bridges thought he was communicating with terrorists online but it turned out to be FBI agents.

WTOC will provide updates on Bridges’ court appearance on-air and online.

