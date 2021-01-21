Judge denies bond for suspect arrested in ‘prolonged’ assault case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say bond has been denied for a man arrested for an assault that left the victim with “significant injuries”.
Johnathan Romain Montgomery-Coleman, 26, was arrested Friday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. According to jail records, he is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Police say they responded to calls of an injured person in the area of 80 Columbus Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found the victim who they say “sustained significant injury from a prolonged physical assault.”
“Video was obtained from social media which captured the incident,” CPD officials said. “Through an investigation into the incident, probable cause was developed to charge Johnathan Romain Montgomery-Coleman with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.”
In the video, police say Montgomery-Coleman is seen repeatedly punching and kicking the victim who is lying on the ground. This goes on for a minute, when police say Montgomery-Coleman takes off his black sweatshirt and reveals a red t-shirt.
Police say the assault continued for 30 more seconds while the victim called for help that never came from watching bystanders.
“This is a despicable and an egregious act of violence that will not be tolerated in our city,” Charleston police officials said. “Our detectives continue to work diligently to identify any and all of the suspects that were involved in this incident.”
After a 10 a.m. Saturday bond hearing, affidavits state a judge has decided to deny bond for Montgomery-Coleman.
The investigation began when a driver told officers that he was driving past 80 Columbus Street and saw a man laying on the ground. The driver pulled over and attempted to help the victim until EMS arrived.
Investigators say they were able to locate surveillance video that showed two male subjects dragging the victim from the street and leaving him in front of a store.
The male subjects are then seen heading towards Hanover Street.
