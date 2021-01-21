SC reports 3rd weekly drop in first unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials released the latest totals of first-time unemployment claims, showing nearly 6,700 people filed in the week ending Saturday.
That represents the third decrease in total first-time claims, according to data from the Department of Employment and Workforce. But last week’s total of 6,683 claims is still the third-highest total reported since the week ending Aug. 8.
Greenville County had the highest number of claims at 589. Berkeley County had the fifth-highest at 401. Charleston County reported 344 and Dorchester County reported 248.
Over the past week, the state paid out a total of $64 million in a combination of state and federal benefits.
Since mid-March, the state has paid $4.9 billion in benefits.
