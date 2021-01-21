SC reports 3rd weekly drop in first unemployment claims

Nearly $5 billion paid in state, federal benefits since mid-March

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday morning the total number of people who filed initial unemployment claims dropped again last week for the third week in a row. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | January 21, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 9:05 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials released the latest totals of first-time unemployment claims, showing nearly 6,700 people filed in the week ending Saturday.

That represents the third decrease in total first-time claims, according to data from the Department of Employment and Workforce. But last week’s total of 6,683 claims is still the third-highest total reported since the week ending Aug. 8.

Greenville County had the highest number of claims at 589. Berkeley County had the fifth-highest at 401. Charleston County reported 344 and Dorchester County reported 248.

Over the past week, the state paid out a total of $64 million in a combination of state and federal benefits.

Since mid-March, the state has paid $4.9 billion in benefits.

