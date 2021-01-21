Thursday is deadline to register students for DD2 Virtual Academy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 parents have until the end of the day Thursday to enroll or withdraw their children for the district’s virtual academy.
District officials say that paperwork must be completed by 5 p.m.
Click here to for more information on contacting the school district to receive a link to the form.
DD2 Virtual Academy Director Greg Harrison says nearly 1,400 students requested to withdraw from the virtual academy for the second semester as of Wednesday. That’s out of the approximately 8,000 students who were enrolled last semester.
In addition, about 680 students are requesting to switch over from the hybrid, face-to-face model, into the virtual academy.
“Some families that we’ve heard from say the virtual academy is just not the right environment for their child,” Harrison said. “Which we knew there would be students that fall under that category.”
Based on these numbers, Harrison says the district is preparing to accommodate at least an additional 700 students in the hybrid model, if DD2 does transition back to face-to-face learning.
Harrison says the district is expecting to change around classroom teachers to be able to accommodate the growing number of families wanting to have their kids learning in person. Which is why the deadline, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, is a firm deadline. Harrison’s says the deadline will allow the district to make the necessary schedule changes before the start of the second semester, which is February 2nd.
But regardless of which option parents opt into, DD2 will be starting the semester virtually for the time being.
