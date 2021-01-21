Working Wednesdays: Sanders Brothers Construction is hiring

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week Live 5′s Working Wednesdays comes to you on a Thursday, because of the presidential inauguration. This segment gives you the chance to learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.
The guest today is Sanders Brothers of North Charleston. According to its website, “the family-owned company prides itself on paving the roads and creating the infrastructure that keep this community on track. The company prides itself on doing everything from estimating to construction to recycling under one roof.”
“When I am speaking with many young men and women, I feel much of our population identifies construction trades as a man’s job. This is an area that needs more attention across the country,” HR Manager Bill Lockard said.
