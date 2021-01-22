SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST
Adam Mintzer is a native South Carolinian who joined the Gray News team at WIS-TV as a producer and multimedia journalist in 2019. In 2021, he became the state reporter for Live 5 News and sister Gray stations across the state.

Before that, he spent time in CNN’s Washington DC bureau where he worked on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” While in DC, he helped cover political, national, and international breaking news, in addition to special events like the 2018 midterm elections and the royal wedding.

Adam was born and raised in Charleston and studied broadcast journalism at Northwestern University.

