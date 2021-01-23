Cool Sunday before a big warm up heads our way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a cold start on Sunday! Bundle up if you’re planning to head outside early, as morning lows could still be in the 30′s! We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day ahead of our next weather maker. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s, possibly closer to 60 in some spots if we see more sunshine. We’ll stay dry Sunday but an unsettled weather pattern will kick in next week. We’ll feel very mild temperatures, in the lower 70′s, to start the work week, but we’ll cool down quite a bit for the end of the week.