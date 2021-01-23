Retired WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A retired World War II nurse in the Grand Strand is being honored ahead of celebrating her 100th birthday.
Treva Green was 18 years old when she decided to become a nurse with the U.S. Army, and ended up serving overseas during the war. Her service included stops in England, France and Germany.
“I joined the Army on a whim,” she said. “After going to the movies one night I told my mom it looks like I have to join the army to end this war.”
After the war, she and her husband moved to Conway in 1960, where she worked as a nurse for more than four decades.
Now, she’s enjoying retirement in Conway and was surprised by a birthday celebration at Anderson Oaks Assisted Living on Thursday. Her actual birthday is on Jan. 24, but Green said she’s happy and thankful to be able to tell the story of her life nearly a century later.
“I’ve done everything the Lord wants me to do,” she said. “Or at least I tried to and asked for forgiveness for everything I couldn’t get by. I’m happy to be alive and I’m happy to be able to tell my story.”
Green also says the best advice her parents ever gave her was to go to church, keep your nose clean and surround yourself with good people.
All in all, she was very appreciative to those who wished her well ahead of her special day.
“It feels glamorous,” she said. “It feels good to be an American. I think God for every day that I live. I was able to lend a service.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.