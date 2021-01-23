SC reports nearly 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday’s reported on COVID-19 in South Carolina edged the state’s death toll closer to the 6,000-mark.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 3,435 new and 133 probable COVID-19 cases and 63 confirmed and 12 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 373,399 confirmed cases, 40,390 probable cases, 5,855 confirmed deaths and 624 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report tallied the results of 14,494 individual test results, of which 23.7% were positive.
