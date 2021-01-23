Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say

VIDEO: Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle, pedestrian crash
By Riley Bean | January 23, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 11:29 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in Dorchester County after being hit by a car.

Troopers say the crash happened when a 2012 Ford Edge heading east on Dorchester Road hit and killed a pedestrian near Murray Boulevard.

SCHP says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

For more information on the deceased, troopers say to contact the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

SCHP says the crash is under investigation and they will be supported by their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.