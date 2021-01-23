18-year-old charged in Wednesday night shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies arrested an 18-year-old accused of firing into an occupied vehicle.
Aloysius Green, Jr., is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.
The shooting incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Walker said.
A victim told deputies he got into an argument with his child’s mother after he was driven by a friend to an Orangeburg home. Both men drove off when a woman’s relative began firing at them, Walker said. The men were shot at again down the road from the home, he said.
“This individual apparently thinks there’s no consequences for shooting at people,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re about to take him to school.”
The investigation into the incident is still underway.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.