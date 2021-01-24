2 charged with homicide by child abuse in Simpsonville, SLED says

Jerry A. Robinson and Ariel S. Robinson (Source: WYFF)
By Anne Newman | January 24, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 10:57 AM

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A man and woman have been charged with homicide by child abuse in connection with the death of a juvenile, according to Justin Lee Campbell, a spokesperson with the City of Simpsonville.

Jerry A. Robinson, 34, and Ariel S. Robinson, 29, were arrested Tuesday by Simpsonville police, Campbell said.

According to Campbell, Simpsonville police responded to a home on Sellwood Circle around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday in reference to an unresponsive juvenile victim.

The victim was later pronounced dead after being taken to Prisma Hospital, Campbell said.

The 3-year-old girl died from blunt-force injuries, according to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans.

He ruled her death a homicide.

Homicide by child abuse carries a sentence of 20 years up to life in prison, Campbell said.

