Charges dropped against man accused in hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charges have been dropped against a man who had been accused in an April 2019 accident on the Isle of Palms.
Everett White II had been charged with hit-and-run involving great bodily injury in connection with an incident on April 14, 2019.
Court records show the charges against him were dropped on Nov. 20, 2020.
On April 14, officers responded to 21st Avenue on the Isle of Palms around 7:15 a.m. for two people who appeared to be drunk on a golf cart. Another call also came in around the same time for a man picking up a bloodied woman out of the road on Waterway Boulevard.
Police arrived and immediately called for EMS to take the woman to the hospital. When officers later checked on the woman’s condition, she had multiple facial fractures as well as a brain bleed, according to the incident report.
White had been arrested in connection with the accident in October 2019, police said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.