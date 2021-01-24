College of Charleston warns of COVID spike, ‘zero tolerance’ toward large gatherings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston sent a message of warning to the campus community Saturday about high COVID-19 transmission rates over the past three days.
“There have been several reports of large, non-socially distanced, unmasked gatherings throughout the day,” the message, posted to the college’s Twitter account. states. “There is zero tolerance for violating CofC’s COVID-19 protocols.”
The post states the college “will take every action necessary” to keep the campus community safe. Those actions could include “closing the residence halls and campus,” the posts states.
