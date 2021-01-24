Colleton County deputy who died from COVID remembered at memorial service

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officers across the state joined family, friends and colleagues of a fallen Colleton County detective at his memorial service Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Edward Marcurella, 55, died on Jan. 16 after “a short and strong-willed battle against the coronavirus,” according to his obituary.
Family and friends gathered at Colleton County High School to pay their final respects to him.
The sheriff’s office said he served as a first responder for 35 years and was a member of the Lowcountry Human Trafficking Task force and Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.
Before serving with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, he served with Hilton Head Fire Rescue as a fireman and paramedic and the Ridgeland Police Department, his obituary states.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.